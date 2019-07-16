Copyright © 2019, Rancho Santa Fe Review
Helen Woodward Animal Center celebrates opening of new pet Adoptions Building

1/42
Members of the HWAC board of directors watch as California State Senator Brian Jones reads a proclamation that honors the Grand Opening of the new pet adoption center  (No Source)
2/42
A new office for the foster homes program is part of the new pet adoption center  (No Source)
3/42
Toni Nickell (BdMember), Mike Arms (Pres/CEO), Chuck Bieler (BdMember)  (No Source)
4/42
74 Feline Suites are in the new pet adoption center  (No Source)
5/42
Dr. Patricia Carter points out special features of the new Adoptions Medical Center  (No Source)
6/42
HWAC Pres/CEO Mike Arms with Linda Brandes  (No Source)
7/42
Pet play areas outside the new pet adoption center  (No Source)
8/42
Dr. Patricia Carter, Debbie Wasa, Andy Wasa  (No Source)
9/42
Jan Tharp, Denise Clark, Dora Dahlke, LaBeth Thompson, Morgan Hamm  (No Source)
10/42
LaBeth Thompson explains the positive impact of the new feline adoption facilities  (No Source)
11/42
Candy Leone holds Farley, Jessica and Christina Bailey  (No Source)
12/42
PR director Jessica Gercke welcomes guests to the ribbon cutting ceremony  (No Source)
13/42
Christine Lynch, sculptor Mary Buckman, Anne Mastandrea, Tom Enyedy  (No Source)
14/42
State-of-the-art Canine Suites in the new pet adoption center  (No Source)
15/42
Guests enter the new pet adoption center for a tour  (No Source)
16/42
Board member Toni Nickell and State Senator Brian Jones cut the ribbon to open the new HWAC pet adoption center  (No Source)
17/42
HWAC CEO Mike Arms thanks supporters who made it possible to build the new pet adoption center  (No Source)
18/42
HWAC CEO Mike Arms welcomes supporters to the new pet Adoption Center  (No Source)
19/42
Board member Toni Nickell and State Senator Brian Jones cut the ribbon to open the new HWAC pet adoption center  (No Source)
20/42
Glen and Linda Freiberg  (No Source)
21/42
Board member Toni Nickell and State Senator Brian Jones cut the ribbon to open the new HWAC pet adoption center  (No Source)
22/42
Susan Muha with Renee Resko (VP, Development)  (Jon Clark / Jon Clark)
23/42
Bob Schultze holding Hudson, Lynn Slight  (Jon Clark / Jon Clark)
24/42
California State Senator Brian Jones reads a proclamation that honors the Grand Opening of the new pet adoption center  (No Source)
25/42
Guests enter the new pet adoption center for a tour  (No Source)
26/42
HWAC Pres/CEO Mike Arms with Linda Brandes  (No Source)
27/42
HWAC CEO Mike Arms welcomes supporters to the new pet Adoption Center  (No Source)
28/42
Pamela and Nick Omidi, Renee Resko (VP, Development), Jessica Gercke (PR Director)  (No Source)
29/42
Jil Frederick, Mark Johnson  (No Source)
30/42
Renee Resko (VP, Development) with Charlie and Susan Muha  (No Source)
31/42
Guests tour the new pet adoption center  (No Source)
32/42
Candy Leone holds Farley, Jessica and Christina Bailey  (No Source)
33/42
Supporters of HWAC attended the new pet Adoption Center ribbon cutting ceremony  (No Source)
34/42
Renee Resko (VP, Development) leads a tour for guests after the ribbon cutting ceremony  (No Source)
35/42
HWAC CEO Mike Arms holds a proclamation presented by State Senator Brian Jones  (No Source)
36/42
Bob Schultze holding Hudson  (No Source)
37/42
Clark, Denise, and Monica Hampton  (No Source)
38/42
Michael Gilbert, Barbara Hosner  (No Source)
39/42
Jim Hooker (BdMember), Portia Metras, Carolyn Dizney, Ann Dizney  (No Source)
40/42
Hayden and Jennifer Guitierrez pose with the Helen Woodward sculpture  (No Source)
41/42
HWAC board members Chris Breining and Toni Nickell  (No Source)
42/42
Amy Mann, Karti Kussman  (No Source)
July 16, 2019
2:58 PM
Helen Woodward Animal Center held a ribbon-cutting ceremony July 14 to celebrate the opening of its new pet Adoptions Building. The building is open to the public as of noon Wednesday, July 17.

The new pet Adoptions Building offers many upgrades including a private entrance and evaluation area for transfer partners bringing in adoptable animals; a new treatment room; a second exam room; new recovery and ICU areas and a larger surgical suite with room for two surgery tables that can be utilized simultaneously. Other improvements include kennels that can be completely enclosed to protect orphan pets from the weather while allowing easy cleaning and access by the staff, three large turfed play yards with shade gazebos and a lobby and pet adoptions area that is more aesthetically pleasing to encourage potential adopters to visit more often and stay longer to increase adoptions. For more information, visit www.animalcenter.org.

Photos by Jon Clark

