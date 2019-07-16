Helen Woodward Animal Center celebrates opening of new pet Adoptions Building

Helen Woodward Animal Center held a ribbon-cutting ceremony July 14 to celebrate the opening of its new pet Adoptions Building. The building is open to the public as of noon Wednesday, July 17.

The new pet Adoptions Building offers many upgrades including a private entrance and evaluation area for transfer partners bringing in adoptable animals; a new treatment room; a second exam room; new recovery and ICU areas and a larger surgical suite with room for two surgery tables that can be utilized simultaneously. Other improvements include kennels that can be completely enclosed to protect orphan pets from the weather while allowing easy cleaning and access by the staff, three large turfed play yards with shade gazebos and a lobby and pet adoptions area that is more aesthetically pleasing to encourage potential adopters to visit more often and stay longer to increase adoptions. For more information, visit www.animalcenter.org.

Photos by Jon Clark