FBI San Diego Citizens Academy Alumni Association Garden Party hosts two-time 9/11 survivor as guest speaker

Special guest Joe Torrillo and host Maggie Bobileff  (No Source)
Special guest Joe Torrillo speaks at the gathering  (No Source)
Mitch Mendler with host Gary Bobileff  (No Source)
Special guest Joe Torrillo  (No Source)
Mike and Lynn Nerenberg   ( Jon Clark / Jon Clark )
Reynaldo and Teresita Paje, Dale Ganzow  (No Source)
Host Gary Bobileff with Tony Gild  (No Source)
FBI Citizen’s Academy garden party  (No Source)
Jeff Spangler, Charmin Lindholm  (No Source)
Candace and Kevin Carlson  (No Source)
FBI Citizen’s Academy garden party  (No Source)
Cary and Mary Correia, Jim Achenbach  (No Source)
Jim and Lisa Achenbach  (No Source)
FBI Citizen’s Academy garden party  (No Source)
Kathleen Cochrane, Ed Mracek  (No Source)
Hosts Maggie and Gary Bobileff  (No Source)
Ingrid Rainey with hosts Gary and Maggie Bobileff  (No Source)
Maggie’s dog  (No Source)
Maggie’s dogs  (No Source)
Host Maggie Bobileff  (No Source)
July 16, 2019
12:56 PM
FBI San Diego Citizens Academy Alumni Association (FBISDCAAA) board member Gary Bobileff and his wife Maggie held a garden party at their RSF home July 12 for FBISDCAAA members. A number of San Diego FBI personnel also attended the event.

The event featured guest speaker Retired Lieutenant Joe Torrillo of the New York City Fire Department, a two-time survivor of the 9/11 disaster in 2001. (Torrillo was buried alive and rescued twice at the 9-11 World Trade Center disaster. For more, visit www.joetorrillo.com.)

According to its website, “the FBI San Diego Citizens Academy Alumni Association is a San Diego community-based organization, supported by its participants, and organized to provide community outreach, education, safety and awareness of the law enforcement efforts within the County; particularly as it relates to the priorities, capabilities, needs and objectives of the San Diego Division of the FBI.” For more information, visit fbisdcaaa.com

Photos by Jon Clark

