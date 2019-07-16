FBI San Diego Citizens Academy Alumni Association Garden Party hosts two-time 9/11 survivor as guest speaker

FBI San Diego Citizens Academy Alumni Association (FBISDCAAA) board member Gary Bobileff and his wife Maggie held a garden party at their RSF home July 12 for FBISDCAAA members. A number of San Diego FBI personnel also attended the event.

The event featured guest speaker Retired Lieutenant Joe Torrillo of the New York City Fire Department, a two-time survivor of the 9/11 disaster in 2001. (Torrillo was buried alive and rescued twice at the 9-11 World Trade Center disaster. For more, visit www.joetorrillo.com.)

According to its website, “the FBI San Diego Citizens Academy Alumni Association is a San Diego community-based organization, supported by its participants, and organized to provide community outreach, education, safety and awareness of the law enforcement efforts within the County; particularly as it relates to the priorities, capabilities, needs and objectives of the San Diego Division of the FBI.” For more information, visit fbisdcaaa.com

Photos by Jon Clark

