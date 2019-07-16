Copyright © 2019, Rancho Santa Fe Review
BGCA Pacific Military Youth of The Year Celebration

Bill and Christy Janka, Mike Fasulo (Sony Electronics president & COO; event co-chair; B&G Club Champion of Youth Award recipient), David Pidgeon, Tom Schurr  (No Source)
Christian A. (Washington Military Youth of the Year; won the event’s competition and was named 2019 Pacific Military Youth of the Year), Gregory Doss (B&G Clubs of America sr. director of strategy), Leon N. (Utah Military Youth of the Year), Benjamin R. (Arizona Military Youth of the Year)  (Vincent Andrunas / Vincent Andrunas)
Dr. Paul and Lynn Murphy, Katie and Nathan Clookie  (No Source)
Tom Garcia, Debra Rosen, Emily Cathey (Cdr., USN), Curt Jones  (Vincent Andrunas / Vincent Andrunas)
Georgia Yeomans, Carla Crossan, Julie Wenzel, Cheryl Goodman, Dan Album  (No Source)
Justin Siegal, Sara Langill, Donna Pierzina, Ray Robeson  (No Source)
_________? (missed names; let me know if you want me to inquire…)  (No Source)
Lori Walton, Billy Lister, Bill Walton (special guest speaker), Virginia Tinley  (No Source)
July 16, 2019
4:14 PM
Boys & Girls Clubs of America hosted the 2019 Pacific Military Youth of the Year Celebration July 11 at the Hyatt Regency La Jolla Aventine. The event included a reception and dinner.

The event announced the Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s Pacific Region Military Youth of the Year who received a $40,000 educational scholarship. In addition, San Diego-based, Sony Electronics, Inc. received Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s Champion of Youth award. Sony has championed the Pacific Military Youth of the Year event since its inception.

The winner of the 2019 Pacific Military Youth of the Year will go on to Washington, D.C. in August to compete with other regional Military Youth of the Year finalists for the 2019 National Military Youth of the Year title.

The public is invited to purchase tickets for Pacific Military Youth of the Year. Details can be found at milyoy.bgca.org.

Photos by Vincent Andrunas

