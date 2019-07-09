Copyright © 2019, Rancho Santa Fe Review
USA-Australian Youth Baseball Friendship Games

Local baseball players from Encinitas, Solana Beach, Del Mar, and Rancho Santa Fe play in the Friendship Games with players from Australia.  (No Source)
Local baseball players from Encinitas, Solana Beach, Del Mar, and Rancho Santa Fe play in the Friendship Games with players from Australia.  (Jon Clark / photos by Jon Clark)
The other half of the 13/14 year old NxtGen baseball players from Australia break for a photo between innings.  (No Source)
Local baseball players from Encinitas, Solana Beach, Del Mar, and Rancho Santa Fe play in the Friendship Games with players from Australia.  (No Source)
Half of the 13/14 year old NxtGen baseball players from Australia who came for some friendly games with local coastal players.  (No Source)
The other half of the 13/14 year old NxtGen baseball players from Australia break for a photo between innings.  (No Source)
Local baseball players from Encinitas, Solana Beach, Del Mar, and Rancho Santa Fe take a break for a team photo between innings in the Friendship Games with players from Australia.  (No Source)
Two select 13/14 year-old Australian youth baseball teams played a three-game series with 13/14-year-old teams consisting of local players at the USA-Australian Youth Baseball Friendship Games July 7-9 at Canyon Crest Academy.

The event is held to promote friendship and cultural awareness and the opportunity to play in an international competition. Many of the U.S. player families provided home-stays for the Australian players. The event is annually organized by former Major League Baseball player and Australian native Trent Oljten. Combat injured veterans Petty Officer 2nd Class Daniel “Doc” Jacobs, U.S. Navy (ret.) and Captain Marlene Krpata, U.S. Army (ret.) were honored at the games and spoke with the teams about resilience and the profound impact that sports has had on their lives.

