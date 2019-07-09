Copyright © 2019, Rancho Santa Fe Review
Share
Photo Galleries

RSF Senior Center hosts Annual 4th of July Luncheon

1/13
Ron Mills, Wendy Hill, Barbara Mayers, Gary Mayers, Christine Mills, Janet Judge  (No Source)
2/13
Nelli Zwichorowski, Barbara Pfeiffer, Louise Kash, Heather Manion, Claude Kordus  (No Source)
3/13
Cherie and Mike Ryan, Nancy Miller, Craig and Jan Clarke  (No Source)
4/13
Judie and Adrian Mikulicich, Dawn and Richard Sturgill  (No Source)
5/13
Standing: RSF Senior Center Executive Director Terrie Litwin, Assistant Director Lizzy Weiss. Seated: Board member Colleen Sansone, volunteer Charlene Yingling  (No Source)
6/13
Joan Sealy, Carol Streeter, Barb Huegerich, Franny Kemper with Boomer  (No Source)
7/13
Dr. Dee Silver, Chloe Camp, Marjorie Camp, Barbara Naas  (No Source)
8/13
Joyce Jakeman, Ken and Jeanie Wood  (No Source)
9/13
Barbara Pfeiffer, Nelli Zwichorowski  (No Source)
10/13
Harvey and Lucy Hopkins  (No Source)
11/13
Marne Hadden, Linda Tate  (No Source)
12/13
Bibbi Herrmann, Jere Oren  (No Source)
13/13
Nena Haskins, Barbara Bray, Bruce Tegmon, Usun and Helen Park  (No Source)
July 9, 2019
11:11 AM
Share

RSF residents celebrated Independence Day at the RSF Senior Center with a delicious catered lunch, entertainment and reserved seating at the community parade.

Photos by McKenzie Images

Photo Galleries
More on the Subject