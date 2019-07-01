RSF Connect Race Showcase presentation

1/19
Chris Johnson (HP Communication, Construction Manager), Danny Lines (HP Communications, Project Manager), Mike Gallagher (RSF Association Director), Arnold Keene (RSF Association, Assistant Manager) (No Source)
2/19
Raul Alcaraz (CEO, Race Communications), Ken Markstein (RSF Association Board President) (No Source)
3/19
RSF Association Manager Christy Whalen, RSF Association Board President Ken Markstein (No Source)
4/19
Kathy Valyo, Roberto Alcantlar (Race Communications), Paul Woody (No Source)
5/19
The results of the ‘speed test’ were displayed live at the gathering (No Source)
6/19
Interested residents packed the RSF Golf Club to hear about the new internet service available (No Source)
7/19
Interested residents packed the RSF Golf Club to hear about the new internet service available (No Source)
8/19
Susan Appleby, John Ryan, Scott Appleby, Jeri Smith, Frank Smith (No Source)
9/19
Melissa Swanson, Merry Anderson, Jennifer Dunn (Jon Clark / Jon Clark)
10/19
Jan McEachern, Ally Harris (Race Communications) (No Source)
11/19
Jim Miller (Race Communications), Jeff and Melanie Mayer (No Source)
12/19
Raul Alcaraz (CEO, Race Communications) (No Source)
13/19
Sandy and Howard Dratler (Jon Clark / Jon Clark)
14/19
Nancy Henderson, Doug McEachern (No Source)
15/19
Kevin Miller, Dave Van Den Berg (No Source)
16/19
Jennifer Bollert, Melissa Swanson (No Source)
17/19
Jim Greenway, Carla Emory (Race Communications) (No Source)
18/19
Kevin Miller, Danny Alva (Race Communications) (No Source)
19/19
Bill Danola, Sharon Ruhnau, Skip Atkins (No Source)
A showcase demonstrating RSF Connect network connectivity via Race Communications products was held June 27 at the RSF Golf Club. The event featured product stations, informational booths, and a brief presentation by Race Communications CEO Raul Alcaraz. Covenant members also had the opportunity to conduct speed tests on multiple devices, experience Race’s TV product, and more.
Photos by Jon Clark