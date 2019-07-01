1/8
Switchfoot in performance (No Source)
2/8
Switchfoot (No Source)
3/8
Switchfoot frontman Jon Foreman performs in the midst of the audience (No Source)
4/8
Rodger and De Anna Dougherty, Nadine and Max Villalobos (No Source)
5/8
Kevin Murphy, Christine Ekeroth, Ruth and Steve Netzley (No Source)
6/8
Kathliene, Van, Jon, and Aeriel Sundt (No Source)
7/8
Ryan and April Rosscup, Tammy and Chris Johnson (No Source)
8/8
Adrian and Taryne Haskamp, Donna Baldridge, Ashley and Jake Medina (No Source)
The 15th Annual Switchfoot Bro-Am Benefit Party took place June 27 at Viasat in Carlsbad.
The event featured a live performance by Grammy Award-winning band Switchfoot, silent and live auctions, food and beverages, and more. This event and the 15th Annual Switchfoot Bro-Am, which was held June 29 at Moonlight Beach in Encinitas, raise funds for youth charities and teaches challenged athletes to surf. Beneficiaries include A Step Beyond, Challenged Athletes Foundation, Feeding San Diego, Rob Machado Foundation, Stand Up for Kids, and VH-1 Save the Music Foundation. Visit broam.org
Photos by Vincent Andrunas