15th Annual Switchfoot Bro-Am

The Challenged Athletes Foundation surfers and volunteers (www.challengedathletes.org) (No Source)
Bro Am volunteers (No Source)
Matt, Cole, Wheeler (No Source)
Dane, Val, Lachlan, Jack, Gavin (No Source)
Contest spectators (No Source)
Challenged surfer (No Source)
Julie Ann Cardenas, Marina, Mary (No Source)
Off the lip (No Source)
Junior surfer (No Source)
Catching air (No Source)
Surfer (No Source)
Junior Seau Foundation volunteers assist a CAF athlete (No Source)
Lisa Wood, Cami, and Emi, traveling from Indiana, were invited by the Challenged Athletes Foundation to participate in the surf meet (No Source)
Artist Kirstin Anderson and www.ChangingTidesFoundation.org founder Becky Mendoza created a wave sculpture using some of the 170 pounds of trash picked up from Leucadia beach last earth day (No Source)
Surf contests, surf joust session, performances, beach vendors and more were all featured at the 15th annual Bro-Am surf and music festival presented by San Diego rock band Switchfoot June 29 at Moonlight Beach in Encinitas.
The event raises money for youth charities and teaches challenged athletes to surf. Beneficiaries include A Step Beyond, Challenged Athletes Foundation, Feeding San Diego, Rob Machado Foundation, Stand Up for Kids, and VH-1 Save the Music Foundation. Visit broam.org
Photos by McKenzie Images