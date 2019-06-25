Copyright © 2019, Rancho Santa Fe Review
RSF residents host San Diego Adobe Heritage Association meeting

Peggy Brooks (VP, RSF Historical Society), Don Laverty, Donna and Denis Walsh  (No Source)
Alexa Clausen (Co-Founder of the San Diego Adobe Heritage Association), host Helen DiZio, Valorie McClelland (Steering Committee Leader)  (No Source)
Cindy Adams, host Helen DiZio, Art Aronson, India Minor  (No Source)
Georgia Vanderheiden, Steve DiZio, Gretchen Pelletier  (No Source)
Linda Laird, Dave Morrison, Greg Minor, Art Aronson  (No Source)
Cory and Jenny Hove, Pete Pelletier  (No Source)
Max Wuthrich, Pam Thiessen, Cindy Wuthrich  (No Source)
Peggy Brooks (VP, RSF Historical Society), Don Laverty, Donna and Denis Walsh  (No Source)
Cynthia Snyder, Michael Bouvet  (No Source)
Jenny Hove, Tom McCoy, Linda Laird  (No Source)
Mitch and Lidia Rennix, Annette and Ron Allen  (No Source)
Lidia and Mitch Rennix  (No Source)
Max Wuthrich, Pam Thiessen, Cindy Wuthrich  (No Source)
Jenny Hove, Tom McCoy, Linda Laird  (No Source)
Cynthia Snyder, Michael Bouvet  (No Source)
Cory and Jenny Hove, Pete Pelletier  (No Source)
Courtyard of the DiZio adobe home  (No Source)
June 25, 2019
The San Diego Adobe Heritage Association is an organization whose mission is to inspire the appreciation and understanding of adobe heritage in San Diego County.

Members of the group meet monthly to share information and knowledge. The June meeting was held Friday evening, June 21, at the home of Steve and Helen DiZio in Rancho Santa Fe. (Photos of attendees at that meeting are on this page.)

According to Helen DiZio, it is “thanks to founders Tom McCoy and Alexa Clausen the first Adobe home tour in this area was in 2011. Tom had grown up with the Weir family, the most prolific mid-century adobe builders locally and was quite aware that there were many adobes in the area. Actually, Escondido has the highest concentration of Adobe structures anywhere in the country outside of New Mexico.

“Alexa, a retired state historian for California State Parks whose projects included historic preservation, knew the architectural and historical importance of the adobe to the California culture. Together, Tom and Alexa formed The Adobe Home Tour which is produced by the San Diego Adobe Heritage Association.

“Adobe homebuyers are attracted by the building material’s unique look and practicality. Adobe homes were environmentally friendly well before green became a popular trend, as most of the homes were built with the bricks made on site or very close by and the thermal properties of Adobe mean that the homes use less energy for heating and cooling. Adobe homes range in size from very modest to very grand.

“To date, there have been eight tours and 50 homes or adobe buildings on the tour. The proceeds support the Escondido History Center.”

If you own an adobe and are interested in learning more about the group, the tour or sharing your experience of adobe living, go to adobehometour.com

Photos by Jon Clark

