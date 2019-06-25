1/21
Bob Mulholland, Jim Boyce, Tim Sullivan (No Source)
2/21
Carlotta Campbell, Birgit Ford (No Source)
3/21
Kim Enz, Carron Riedman (No Source)
4/21
John Ford, Lisa Bergstedt, Tony Capppelli, Randall Bergstedt (No Source)
5/21
Pat Coseo, Gail Kendall, Jenny Freeborn, Heather Shelsta (No Source)
6/21
Joseph Williams and Jemille Cruz attend the clambake (No Source)
7/21
Edward and Beatriz Coffey, Sioux and Dick Colbourne (No Source)
8/21
Katerina and Dave Hardy, Steve Dunn (No Source)
9/21
Dick Arendsee, Karen Faust, Kathy McElhinney (No Source)
10/21
Carlotta Campbell, Birgit Ford (No Source)
11/21
Robert Herrmann, George Nicholas, Bibbi Herrmann (No Source)
12/21
Pat Coseo, Gail Kendall, Jenny Freeborn, Heather Shelsta (No Source)
13/21
Dom and Marie Addario (No Source)
14/21
Cheri Simpson, Kathy Scherer, Jennifer Dunn (No Source)
15/21
Deana Ingalls, Kathy McElhinney, John Ingalls (No Source)
16/21
Joanne Marks, Gunter and Kim Enz (No Source)
17/21
RSF Golf Club 90th Anniversary Celebration Clambake dinner (No Source)
18/21
Fran Johnson, Jame Woody, Bill Johnson, Bev Boyce, Nancy Sullivan (No Source)
19/21
Molly Gregoire, Michele Homan, Ashley Huizing, Steve DiZio (No Source)
20/21
Vearl Smith, Hubert Greenway, Dan Green, Bill Shrader (Jon Clark / Jon Clark)
21/21
Fran Johnson, Jame Woody, Bill Johnson, Bev Boyce, Nancy Sullivan (No Source)
The RSF Golf Club held a 90th Anniversary Celebration June 22 which included a Clambake Dinner and a live show from Tony Award winner Christian Hoff, who was a member of the original cast of the Broadway show Jersey Boys.
Photos by Jon Clark