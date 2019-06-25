Copyright © 2019, Rancho Santa Fe Review
RSF Golf Club 90th Anniversary Celebration

1/21
Bob Mulholland, Jim Boyce, Tim Sullivan  (No Source)
2/21
Carlotta Campbell, Birgit Ford  (No Source)
3/21
Kim Enz, Carron Riedman  (No Source)
4/21
John Ford, Lisa Bergstedt, Tony Capppelli, Randall Bergstedt  (No Source)
5/21
Pat Coseo, Gail Kendall, Jenny Freeborn, Heather Shelsta  (No Source)
6/21
Joseph Williams and Jemille Cruz attend the clambake  (No Source)
7/21
Edward and Beatriz Coffey, Sioux and Dick Colbourne  (No Source)
8/21
Katerina and Dave Hardy, Steve Dunn  (No Source)
9/21
Dick Arendsee, Karen Faust, Kathy McElhinney  (No Source)
10/21
11/21
Robert Herrmann, George Nicholas, Bibbi Herrmann  (No Source)
12/21
13/21
Dom and Marie Addario  (No Source)
14/21
Cheri Simpson, Kathy Scherer, Jennifer Dunn  (No Source)
15/21
Deana Ingalls, Kathy McElhinney, John Ingalls  (No Source)
16/21
Joanne Marks, Gunter and Kim Enz  (No Source)
17/21
RSF Golf Club 90th Anniversary Celebration Clambake dinner  (No Source)
18/21
Fran Johnson, Jame Woody, Bill Johnson, Bev Boyce, Nancy Sullivan  (No Source)
19/21
Molly Gregoire, Michele Homan, Ashley Huizing, Steve DiZio  (No Source)
20/21
Vearl Smith, Hubert Greenway, Dan Green, Bill Shrader  (Jon Clark / Jon Clark)
21/21
June 25, 2019
2:31 PM
The RSF Golf Club held a 90th Anniversary Celebration June 22 which included a Clambake Dinner and a live show from Tony Award winner Christian Hoff, who was a member of the original cast of the Broadway show Jersey Boys.

Photos by Jon Clark

