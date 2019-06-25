Copyright © 2019, Rancho Santa Fe Review
‘Concert on the Green’

Peter Sprague & Friends entertained  (No Source)
Ryan Fink, Andrea Acosta and Village Church Director of Music Ministries Juan Carlos Acosta with Ruth, Samantha Fink with Avery and Sammy  (No Source)
Alex Bailey, Director of Contemporary Worship Music JP Hunten with Rosemary, Danielle Perrault, Village Church Senior Pastor Rev. Dr. Jack W. Baca, Ross Martin  (No Source)
Gary Rinehart, Bob and Jane Heintz, Nancy Rinehart, Linda Kewin  (McKenzie Images / McKenzie Images)
John Davies, Mellany Hanson  (No Source)
Jeff and Denise Bowman, Taylor and Chris Chase, with Sienna and Olivia  (McKenzie Images / McKenzie Images)
Richard and Linda Beeth  (No Source)
Lisa Kelley, Julie Blake, Pat King, John Alexander  (No Source)
Lori Preston with Alex  (No Source)
Emily Green with Benjamin and Hailey  (No Source)
Peter Sprague  (No Source)
The Village Church’s Music Ministry hosted its annual “Concert on the Green” event June 23 on the lawn across from The Inn. The event featured music by Peter Sprague & Friends. For more information, visit villagechurch.org.

Photos by McKenzie Images

