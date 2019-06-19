Copyright © 2019, Rancho Santa Fe Review
TPHS Class of 2019

Emma Hakenesch, Nadya Gorelov, Ashlie Hill, Malika Kapadia, Ana Emery  (No Source)
Karli Bowman, Sofia Beyer  (No Source)
Ryan Crean, Allie Alston  (No Source)
TPHS 2019 Commencement  (No Source)
Special ed teacher Tim Staycer  (No Source)
Teacher Tim Staycer presents the diploma to a new graduate  (No Source)
Kendall Drapeau, Chloe Balsinger, Alena Cardwell, Morgan Blitz  (No Source)
Jazmyne Pritchett Malicay, Abbey Pierre  (No Source)
Nico Johnson, Erik Gunnarsson, Omid Khajehpour  (No Source)
Isabella Rusnak, Deanne Allouche  (No Source)
Teacher Tim Staycer presents the diploma to a new graduate  (No Source)
Eiden Brewer, Kathryn Brown  (No Source)
TPHS 2019 Commencement  (No Source)
Dara Milani, Michael Smith  (No Source)
Hannah Clark, Madision Chandler  (No Source)
Principal Rob Coppo presents the diploma to a new graduate  (No Source)
Mariana Medina, Wendy Mendoza, Jazmine Lara, Ladaecia Page, Kaytlynn Martin  (No Source)
Jordan Lee, Julia Ramsey, Makena Macias  (No Source)
Superintendent Robert Haley presents the diploma to a new graduate  (No Source)
Gabrielle Plewe, Gabrielle Nguyen, Lindsey Ren  (No Source)
Dustin Luu, Nicholas Pauley, Patrick Mellon  (No Source)
TPHS 2019 Commencement  (No Source)
Eiden Brewer, Kathryn Brown  (No Source)
Camryn McAllister, Angela Liu  (Jon Clark / Jon Clark)
Cole Bresnan, Mathieu Barthelemy  (No Source)
George Rump, Justin Lee, Edwin Lim  (No Source)
TPHS Class of 2019 procession  (No Source)
Principal Rob Coppo presents the diploma to a new graduate  (No Source)
Khoa Le, Max Orr, Alex Nakamura, Nathan Pupko Ginsberg  (No Source)
TPHS Class of 2019 procession  (No Source)
Counselor Sally Gervasini, teacher Matt Chess, teacher Viviana Alvarado  (Jon Clark / Jon Clark)
Lindy Byrne, Ben Jackel, Rehanna Fikre, Lauren Grove, Grace Hollingsworth, Arie Bialostozky, Atarah Anbar, Luke Mikolajewski  (No Source)
Members of the Junior Class Honor Court lead in the graduates  (No Source)
Counselors Jennifer Magruder, Sally Gervasini, Toni Zurcher, Natalie Seward, Chanelle Lary, Julianne Velasco  (No Source)
Mario Reifschneider, Alexander Renner, Melissa Low  (No Source)
TPHS 2019 Commencement  (No Source)
Superintendent Dr. Robert Haley, school board trustee Melisse Mossy, administrative assistant Grace Lisle, principal Rob Coppo  (No Source)
School board trustee Melisse Mossy presents the diploma to a new graduate  (No Source)
Superintendent Robert Haley presents the diploma to a new graduate  (Jon Clark / Jon Clark)
Lindy Byrne, Ben Jackel, Rehanna Fikre, Lauren Grove, Grace Hollingsworth, Arie Bialostozky, Atarah Anbar, Luke Mikolajewski  (No Source)
June 19, 2019
11:30 AM
Torrey Pines High School students and their families celebrated graduation and their many accomplishments at a ceremony held June 14 at TPHS.

Photos by Jon Clark

