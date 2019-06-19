RSF Democratic Club hosts panel on decommissioned San Onofre Nuclear Generating Station

The Rancho Santa Fe Democratic Club hosted a panel of experts “on the regional threat posed by the decommissioned San Onofre Nuclear Generating Station” June 13 at Lomas Santa Fe Country Club.

The panelists included Alison St. John of KPBS News, attorney Mike Aguirre, Admiral Len Hering, and nuclear waste expert Tom English. For more information, visit www.rsfdem.org.

Photos by McKenzie Images

