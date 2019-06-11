‘Stand-Up Comedy Night’ benefits UCP of San Diego County

1/17
Stand-up Comedy Night featured three comedians: Russ T. Nailz, Tony Calabrese, and Allan Havey (most recently seen on Season 3 of Showtime’s “Billions”) (No Source)
Russ T. Nailz describes the first live auction item before the bidding starts (No Source)
T Pat Stubbs, Andy Singer (No Source)
Comedian Russ T. Nailz, Nina Detrow, Terri Caffery, Dan Murphy (No Source)
Linda Davies, Cathy Vliss, Mar Chavez (No Source)
Laura and Greg Littrell, Carol Ann Ceglar, Joe Zarba, Mickey Burgess (No Source)
Lynn Saivar, Tom McKee, Jill McKee, Jim Saivar (No Source)
Paul and Elaine Ferandell, John Phillips, Jan Mangiarelli, Barbara and Robert Cairns (No Source)
Bill Miller, Louise Nobel (No Source)
Greg and Jill Becker, Ilene Lamb, Laine and Greg Lansing (No Source)
Comedian Russ T. Nailz takes the stage (No Source)
Melissa Davis, David Moore (No Source)
Rose Weeks, Margaret Miller, Susie Lewis (No Source)
Trudy Hawkins, Linda Alessio (No Source)
“Stand-Up Comedy Night” took place at Fairbanks Ranch Country Club June 7 to benefit United Cerebral Palsy of San Diego County. Comedians Allan Havey, Russ T Nailz and Tony Calabrese performed at the event, which also featured a Happy Hour and dinner, followed by a live auction with raffle prizes.
The mission of UCP of San Diego County is “to advance the independence, productivity and full citizenship of people affected by cerebral palsy and other disabilities.” Visit ucpsd.org
Photos by Jon Clark