‘Stand-Up Comedy Night’ benefits UCP of San Diego County

“Stand-Up Comedy Night” took place at Fairbanks Ranch Country Club June 7 to benefit United Cerebral Palsy of San Diego County. Comedians Allan Havey, Russ T Nailz and Tony Calabrese performed at the event, which also featured a Happy Hour and dinner, followed by a live auction with raffle prizes.

The mission of UCP of San Diego County is “to advance the independence, productivity and full citizenship of people affected by cerebral palsy and other disabilities.” Visit ucpsd.org

Photos by Jon Clark

