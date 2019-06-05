Copyright © 2019, Rancho Santa Fe Review
Share
Photo Galleries

RSF Education Foundation hosts Scholars’ Circle recognition reception

1/23
Marc and Kyri Van Hoose, Stacy Hoffman, Stacy and Joe Charat  (No Source)
2/23
Ty Kalklosch, Greg Kaminsky, Michael Sperlinga, Gary Kaminsky, Mason Matthies  (No Source)
3/23
Jan Brandrup, Rob Albert  (No Source)
4/23
Lea Park, Jenna King  (No Source)
5/23
Host Michael Sperlinga with Mark and Renee Potter  (No Source)
6/23
Erica Shepherd, Phan Kaffka, Alexis Willingham  (No Source)
7/23
Charles Wehlage, Skip Kiil, Jan Wehlage  (No Source)
8/23
Charles Wehlage, Skip Kiil, Jan Wehlage  (No Source)
9/23
Shaunna Kahn, Denise Phillips  (No Source)
10/23
Paul Kim, Donna Tripi, Barbara Edwards  (No Source)
11/23
Host Shannon Sperlinga with Lynde Kaminsky  (No Source)
12/23
Bob and Alexis Willingham  (No Source)
13/23
Kali Kim, Steph Walker  (No Source)
14/23
Andrew and Kathy Reese  (No Source)
15/23
Host Shannon Sperlinga with Lynde Kaminsky  (No Source)
16/23
Charles Wehlage, Skip Kiil, Jan Wehlage  (No Source)
17/23
Paul Kim, Superintendent Donna Tripi, Barbara Edwards   ( Jon Clark / Jon Clark )
18/23
Carrie Shen, Rocio Manghani  (No Source)
19/23
Andy Kaffka, Jee Manghani, Danny Shepherd  (No Source)
20/23
Kali Kim, Steph Walker  (No Source)
21/23
Lea Park, Jenna King  (No Source)
22/23
Bob and Alexis Willingham  (No Source)
23/23
Host Michael Sperlinga with Mark and Renee Potter  (No Source)
June 5, 2019
3:33 PM
Share

The Rancho Santa Fe Education Foundation held its annual Scholars’ Circle recognition reception June 1 at the home of Michael and Shannon Sperlinga in Rancho Santa Fe. The Scholars’ Circle provides philanthropic leadership, which contributes more than half of the Education Foundation’s annual grant to the Rancho Santa Fe School District. There are 81 Scholars’ Circle families at the R. Roger Rowe School this year. The $1 million RSFEF grant this year provides 9.4 percent of the district’s operating budget and is the second largest source of revenue after property taxes. It helps the district fund individualized instruction, enrichment offerings for K-8, and specialized teachers with advanced credentials.

The theme of the evening was “A Night in White” and guests enjoyed a bountiful buffet created by caterer Julia May. Pianist Robert Parker provided musical entertainment. The RSF Education Foundation’s Community Partners Program underwrote the evening.

Photo Galleries
More on the Subject