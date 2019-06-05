NCL San Diego Del Norte Chapter Mother/Daughter Meeting and Luncheon

The San Diego Del Norte Chapter of National Charity League held its annual Mother/Daughter Meeting and Luncheon May 19 at Lomas Santa Fe Country Club.

The chapter welcomed 62 new members--Provisional Ticktockers and Patronesses from the Class of 2025, celebrated the year’s highlights and announced new board members, chairpersons, and philanthropy liaisons.

This year the chapter logged over 9,000 hours of philanthropic service. President Kathy Flather said,

“It has been an honor to serve as president and lead this amazing group of mother and daughter volunteers. We are so proud of our chapter’s dedication to serving our community.”

She went on to say, “We are excited to have Kim Baglio as our new chapter president. She will do a fantastic job leading our organization. ”

The chapter presented the 2019 Mary Kollus Memorial Award to Diane Dale. This award is given annually to a Patroness for her “Congeniality & Goodwill” in memory of Mary Kollus, Class of 2007, whose warmth, sensitivity, and good-natured spirit were a welcoming presence to all. Dale has been an active member of the chapter since 2011 and currently serves as a grade level advisor for 12th grade.

The Class of 2020 announced its Senior Class Project, which will support Bridge of Hope, a nonprofit organization dedicated to strengthening families through transition. Ticktockers and Patronesses will renovate an unfinished room at Bridge of Hope’s San Diego facility and transform the room into a meeting area that is functional.

The San Diego Del Norte Chapter officially supports 26 philanthropies. Visit nclsandiegodelnorte.org.

