Marking its 10th year, Southern California Bulldog Rescue’s Bullies Uncorked, presented by “Holli”day…Anyday, took place June 1 at the Rancho Santa Fe home of Holli Lienau, founder of “Holli”day…Anyday, which “curates events and experiences to raise awareness and funds” for charities.

Bullies Uncorked left its San Juan Capistrano venue and made its San Diego debut to help support the nonprofit’s San Diego Chapter. “Holli”day…Anyday underwrote the entire event and 100 percent of the proceeds will go to Southern California Bulldog Rescue, which helps find orphaned bulldogs their forever homes.

Bullies Uncorked included great food, a silent auction and more. Lienau also created food and cocktail demos for her YouTube Cooking Show, “Easy Breezy Kitchen.” Lienau owns two bulldogs, and her youngest was adopted from Southern California Bulldog Rescue.

Visit www.SoCalBullDogRescue.org

