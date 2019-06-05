Copyright © 2019, Rancho Santa Fe Review
Lou and Lulu dressed up for the event  (McKenzie Images / McKenzie Images)
Southern California Bull Dog Rescue San Diego chapter Social Media Guru Kat Correa, Southern California Bull Dog Rescue co-directors Skip Van Der Marliere and George Britton (www.SoCalBullDogRescue.org)  (No Source)
John and Jamie Horgan, Shonna and Kevin Gearhart, Tracee and Mitchell Bailey  (No Source)
Mandy McGee and Michael Conner with two adoptable bull dogs. For more information, contact www.SoCalBullDogRescue.org  (No Source)
Claudia DuFau, hostess/event chair/ sponsor Holli Lienau, Rudy Resner  (No Source)
Hostess/event chair/ sponsor Holli Lienau, with Matty and Lulu  (No Source)
Holli Lienau with Matty  (No Source)
Stephanie Essman with Gracie and Millie  (No Source)
Jordan King with Luca, Crisinda Quiroga with Theo  (No Source)
Brennan Perry, Janet Lawless Christ  (No Source)
Kamala Rose with Cammalleri, Charlene Sweetman  (No Source)
Stephanie Essman with Gracie and Millie  (No Source)
June 5, 2019
3:06 PM
Marking its 10th year, Southern California Bulldog Rescue’s Bullies Uncorked, presented by “Holli”day…Anyday, took place June 1 at the Rancho Santa Fe home of Holli Lienau, founder of “Holli”day…Anyday, which “curates events and experiences to raise awareness and funds” for charities.

Bullies Uncorked left its San Juan Capistrano venue and made its San Diego debut to help support the nonprofit’s San Diego Chapter. “Holli”day…Anyday underwrote the entire event and 100 percent of the proceeds will go to Southern California Bulldog Rescue, which helps find orphaned bulldogs their forever homes.

Bullies Uncorked included great food, a silent auction and more. Lienau also created food and cocktail demos for her YouTube Cooking Show, “Easy Breezy Kitchen.” Lienau owns two bulldogs, and her youngest was adopted from Southern California Bulldog Rescue.

Visit www.SoCalBullDogRescue.org

