3rd grade Rowe students take historical field trip through RSF Village

On May 30 the RSF Historical Society presented R. Roger Rowe third grade students with a hands-on approach to the history of Rancho Santa Fe. Docents met with students and walked them to various historic points in the village, where they received a lesson and treats that related to the location.

In addition to the tour, the students participated in a treasure hunt and art project to show what they would add to the RSF Village if they were in charge.

They also had the opportunity to meet with “Col. Ed Fletcher” (Vearl Smith) and “Lilian Rice” (Betty Williams); see a “Show and Tell” by Peggy Brooks; have an introduction to the people who lived at La Flecha House by Sharon Fabry; and learn the story of the El Camino Real Bell and Lake Hodges Dam by Roger Lindland. For more information, visit www.rsfhs.org.

