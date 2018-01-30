The Nativity School Annual Father-Daughter Dance

The Nativity School’s third annual Father Daughter dance took place Jan. 26 at the Fairbanks Ranch Country Club. Preschool through 8th grade girls danced the night away with their fathers, grandfathers and friends. Evening activities included a fun photo booth as well as formal photos, sundae and hot cocoa bars and a raffle with prizes for all ages. Another highlight was the 8th grade girls special dedications to their fathers.