The Globe Guilders host ‘Celebrating Couture 2019’

The Globe Guilders hosted the 29th Annual Fashion Show “Celebrating Couture 2019” March 22 at the Hyatt Regency La Jolla at Aventine. Presented by Globe Guilders and Neiman Marcus, the event raises funds to benefit The Old Globe’s artistic and arts engagement programs and to support the impact the Globe makes in the community and across the nation.

Neiman Marcus produced a special treat this year providing a rare exclusive for the audience who were the first fashionistas to view the West Coast debut of couturier Marchesa’s 2019 Fall Couture Collection, following the initial show presented at New York Fashion Week.

Visit www.globeguilders.org or www.theoldglobe.org.