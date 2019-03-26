Solana Santa Fe PTO Silver and Gold Donor Appreciation Party
The Solana Santa Fe Elementary School Parent Teacher Organization (PTO) Silver and Gold Donor Appreciation Party took place March 23 at the Fairbanks Ranch Community Clubhouse. The party honors the parents and Community Partners that contribute at the Silver and Gold levels to the school’s educational Giving Tree providing funds for STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics).
