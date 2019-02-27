San Diego International Film Festival Oscar Viewing Party
The San Diego International Film Festival’s Awards Viewing Party took place Feb. 24 at The Scripps’ Ranch in Rancho Santa Fe. The event included a red carpet, hosted bar, food tasting from some of San Diego’s top chefs, a champagne welcome, raffle, live viewing of the telecast and more.
Proceeds benefit the San Diego Film Foundation FOCUS On Impact Educational Program.
Visit sdfilmfest.com.
