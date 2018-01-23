RSF Women’s Fund hosts ‘Bubbles and Blanca’

The Rancho Santa Fe Women’s Fund held its annual White Party, “Bubbles and Blanca,” Jan. 18 at the RSF home of Minerva Walz. Attendees dressed in their favorite winter whites and enjoyed a festive and fun evening of champagne and nibbles. The event was also open to women in the community who wanted to learn more about the RSF Women’s Fund.

Founded in 2004, the nonprofit RSF Women’s Fund members help those in need in the San Diego community.