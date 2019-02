The RSF Library Guild presented Susan Orlean, author of “The Library Book,” Jan. 29 at the RSF Golf Club. Orlean has been a staff writer at The New Yorker since 1992 and has written seven books.

“The Library Book” was a pick of month at actress Reese Witherspoon's Book Club. For more on Orlean and “The Library Book,” visit www.susanorlean.com and amazon.com.