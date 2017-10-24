“Paws 4 a Cause,” a doggie-friendly fundraiser to benefit Breast Cancer Angels, was held Oct. 16 at new Rancho Santa Fe Village restaurant Nick & G’s. Organized by local dog-loving and devoted Breast Cancer Angels supporters Holli Lienau, Janet Lawless Christ and Susan Muha, the soirée includes special appetizers by Chef Brian Freerksen for both people and pooch attendees, along with specialty cocktails.

Breast Cancer Angels provides direct financial and emotional assistance to breast cancer patients (and their families) as they undergo breast cancer treatment in Sean Diego, Orange County and South Bay. Visit breastcancerangels.org.