Patrons Of The Prado Annual Directors’ Reception

Patrons of the Prado recently distributed over $200,000 in unrestricted grant funds to five major Balboa Park beneficiaries for 2018 which include the Mingei International Museum, San Diego Museum of Man, Museum of Photographic Arts, San Diego Natural History Museum, and San Diego History Center. The funds were raised at the July 7 Patrons of the Prado annual MASTERPIECE Gala, Masquerade in the Park. On Nov. 15, the funds were given out at the Patrons annual Directors’ Reception held at The Nat.

