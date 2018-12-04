Olde Fashioned Christmas at the Inn

The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe hosted its annual Olde Fashioned Christmas event Nov. 30.

The celebration included a tree lighting, hot chocolate, a bounce house, a visit from Santa and a performance from the R. Roger Rowe School Choir.

The event also featured a Soup Challenge in which restaurants served their seasonal recipes for guests to judge the best in town. All of the proceeds from the Soup Challenge will go to Tender Loving Canines Assistance Dogs, a local nonprofit that trains and places service dogs with wounded warriors and individuals with autism.