North Coast Rep Spotlight Gala Patrons Party

The North Coast Repertory Theatre (NCRT) will hold its annual Spotlight Gala, “Another Roll of the Dice,” March 24, starting at 5 p.m., at the Del Mar County Club in Rancho Santa Fe. On March 16, NCRT held its Patron Party (photos on this page) to thank supporters of the gala at the RSF home of Fred and Laura Applegate.

The gala will include a cocktail reception, silent and live auction, music, dinner and more. James Tormé, multi-award winning music recording artist, will perform after the dinner. The reception will include music by guitarist Bob Boss. For more, visit northcoastrep.org/donor-events/gala/