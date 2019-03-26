North Coast Rep Spotlight Gala
The North Coast Repertory Theatre held its annual Spotlight Gala, “Another Roll of the Dice,” March 24, at the Del Mar County Club in Rancho Santa Fe. The gala included a cocktail reception, silent and live auction, music, dinner and more. James Tormé, multi-award winning music recording artist, performed after the dinner. The reception included music by guitarist Bob Boss. Visit northcoastrep.org
