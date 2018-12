Rancho Santa Fe Rotary presented Military Angel Giving Tree Rotary Social Nov. 16 at the Office of Norma Wiberg. RPM Mortgage. Initiated by the Rancho Santa Fe Rotary, the purpose of this event was to provide support of the Junior Enlisted military families and their children during the holidays. Event prticipants had the opportunity to pick their own angel off of a tree to learn the needs of their specific angel.