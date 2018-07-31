Honor Flight San Diego holds ‘Forgotten Heroes’ fundraiser

Honor Flight San Diego saluted World War II and Korean War veterans at its “Forgotten Heroes” fundraiser held July 29 at Fairbanks Ranch Country Club.

Guest speakers at the event included “The Forgotten Hero” Capt. E. Royce Williams USN (Ret.) and RADM Doniphan (Don) B. Shelton USN (Ret). KFMB talk show host Mark Larson served as emcee of the event.

Honor Flight tries to send two flights a year to Washington D.C. for veterans to visit their memorial. Each flight is filled with 80-100 veterans and guardians. Donations are still needed for upcoming flights in September and May. One-hundred percent of all money raised goes to send veterans on “Tour of Honor.” For more information or to donate, visit www.HonorFlightSanDiego.org