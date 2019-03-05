Fresh Start Surgical Gifts hosts 27th Annual Celebrity Golf Classic

Local nonprofit Fresh Start Surgical Gifts hosted its 27th Annual Celebrity Golf Classic March 3-4 at Fairbanks Ranch Country Club. The event was hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro, best known for his role in “Fresh Prince of Bel Air” and “America’s Funniest Home Videos.” The event kicked off March 3 with a cocktail reception, dinner party and live/silent auction. On March 4, each participating foursome was paired with a celebrity or professional athlete for a day of golf.

Funds raised at the event will go toward Fresh Start’s mission of “providing life-changing surgery, dental work, laser treatments and speech therapy to disadvantaged children suffering with various physical deformities.” Visit freshstart.org.