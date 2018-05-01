FACE Foundation’s 8th Annual Bags & Baubles

Bags & Baubles brought pet lovers and trendsetters together to shop the season’s hottest looks while giving back to the community April 29 at an estate in Rancho Santa Fe. The Foundation for Animal Care and Education (FACE) hosted its annual silent auction to raise funds and awareness for local San Diego pets in need of life-saving care.

All auction items were donated in order to raise money for the foundation’s mission of preventing “economic euthanasia,” an issue that occurs when a pet owners’ only option is to euthanize their pet because they are unable to afford life-saving veterinary care for their ill or injured pets. Visit face4pets.org.