Dolores Crawford honored at RSF Women’s Golf Club Championship

The RSF Golf Club held its Women’s Club Championship April 4. At the event one of the club’s beloved golf members, Dolores Crawford who passed away in late 2017, was honored.

Crawford was born in Los Angeles and lived in Santa Monica with her husband, Sam, and their six children for 45 years before moving to Rancho Santa Fe in 1995. Crawford loved golf and was an active member of the RSF Golf Club. She was loved by everyone and was always willing to take new and experienced golfers and teach them to play competitively with a generosity and warmth for which she will be long remembered. In honor of the camaraderie that she brought to the Women’s Golf Club it was decided to add a memorial trophy competition to be played annually during the Women’s Golf Club Championship.