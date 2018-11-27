Many local residents kicked off Thanksgiving Day Nov. 22 with the Del Mar Family Mile Fun Run on the Del Mar racetrack. The event also included games and prizes for kids, face painting, entertainers, holiday arts & crafts, animals from the Helen Woodward Animal Center and more.

Proceeds benefit Helen Woodward Animal Center and its equestrian therapy program for children and adults with special needs. Donations are also welcome. Visit bit.ly/2CzsQTB