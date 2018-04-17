Community Resource Center 23rd Annual English Tea

Community Resource Center held its 23rd Annual English Tea April 14 at the Encinitas Community Center. CRC works to end hunger, homelessness and domestic violence in North County San Diego.

The traditional English Tea included a silent auction, raffle, short program and tea. NBC 7 Reporter Gaby Rodriguez served as the event emcee, which raised funds for the Community Resource Center’s innovative programs, including its Therapeutic Art Center for children affected by domestic violence. Visit crcncc.org