Community Concerts of RSF hosts The Abrams
Community Concerts of Rancho Santa Fe presented The Abrams April 5 at the Village Church Fellowship Hall.
With deep family roots in bluegrass and gospel music, The Abrams’ live performances feature a virtuosic blend of new original songs and their own versions of classic Americana and country songs that have influenced their sound over the years.
For more information on Community Concerts of Rancho Santa Fe, visit www.ccrsf.org.
