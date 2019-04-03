Torrey Pines High School hosted Coach C’s Walk Against Cancer March 30 honoring members of the Falcon family who have been impacted by cancer. The 5K walk moves around the Torrey Pines track and campus.

“Through this event, we hope to inspire a sense of unity and to raise money in support of the American Cancer Society,” said Associated Student Body representatives Arie Bialostozky and Jake Noble. “Additionally, we hope that this inspires many Falcon families who are grieving loved ones, fighting to survive, or attempting to find a cure.”

This was the fifth year for the Coach C walk, which honors the life of Scott Chodorow. Known as Coach C, Chodorow was a beloved ASB advisor and cheer coach who passed away from lymphoma in 2014. This year’s walk not only honored the legacy of Coach C but also honored two very special people in the Torrey Pines family: Nick Herrmann and Kit Moffett.

Torrey Pines junior Nick Herrmann is currently battling osteosarcoma, bone cancer in his left fibula.

The walk also honored the life of Kit Moffett, a 19-year English teacher at Torrey Pines who passed away in December. Visit tpcancerwalk.org.

