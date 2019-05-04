CCA MixTape Gala

The Canyon Crest Academy Foundation held its annual gala April 27 at a home in RSF.

The theme for this year’s fundraiser was MixTape and featured ’80s music, a catered dinner, a live auction, an online auction, and signature ’80s cocktails.

Comedian London Brown, who is currently starring opposite Dwayne Johnson on HBO’s hit series Ballers, was the featured entertainer at the event.

The Canyon Crest Academy Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization with a mission “to enrich the experience of every student, every day.” Donations can be made online at www.canyoncrestfoundation.org.