‘Brunch, Browse and Buy’ benefit for Breast Cancel Angels

Rancho Santa Fe residents Holli Lienau and Adrienne Falzon presented “Brunch, Browse and Buy” April 28 at The Santaluz Club. The event featured great food, handpicked vendors, and music provided by classical flamenco guitarist Miles Moynier. Twenty percent of everything purchased goes to Breast Cancer Angels, a nonprofit helps more than 500 patients per year living in San Diego, Los Angeles, and Orange County. Financial assistance comes in a variety of ways, such as food certificates, rental expenses, utilities, medical co-pays, fuel, and more. Money raised in San Diego goes to San Diegans.visit www.breastcancerangels.org.