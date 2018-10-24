Freedom Frontline presented “An Evening with Buck Sexton & Friends!” Oct. 4 at Fairbanks Ranch Country Club.The “All About the Midterms” event featured a “Ride the Wave” theme, taking guests back to California’s golden days, a la “Surfin’ USA,” “Good Vibrations,” and “Wish They All Could Be California Girls.” Special guest speaker Buck Sexton is a nationally recognized political commentator, former CIA intelligence officer, national security and counterterrorism expert, author, and host of The Buck Sexton Show, a syndicated, weekday radio show heard on over 100 U.S. stations, and co-hosts “Rising,” the flagship television show on the recently launched TheHill.com TV channel.