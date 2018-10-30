‘All Fore the Community’ Golf Classic benefits RSF Community Center

The Rancho Santa Fe Community Center hosted its 25th Jubilee “All Fore the Community” Golf Classic Oct. 22 at the Rancho Santa Fe Golf Club. The tournament featured an 18-hole scramble, putting contest, buffet lunch, tee prizes and an “All Fore Fun” After Party featuring a cocktail reception, hosted bar, heavy appetizers, an awards ceremony and silent auction.

Tournament proceeds benefit the RSF Community Center, a nonprofit, 501(C)3 organization serving the community since 1972 through youth-after-school classes, sports leagues, and a variety of enriching activities that serve to connect the community. Visit www.rsfcc.org.