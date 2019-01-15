The 2nd annual fundraiser for VeloYouth took place Jan. 10 at SBicca’s restaurant in Del Mar. The event featured celebrity bartenders John Sarkisian and Dan Sbicca.

San Diego VeloYouth (SDVY) offers at-risk and disadvantaged teens 18 hours of coaching in cycling at the track in Balboa Park’s San Diego Velodrome. The athletes give back (through community service), become mentors to their peers, and “pay it forward” as steps towards earning their own bike, according to the organization’s website at veloyouth.org.