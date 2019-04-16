The 23rd Annual Meet The Chefs fundraiser took place April 14 at the Hilton San Diego Del Mar.

This event provided guests the opportunity to sample signature dishes from over a dozen premier restaurants and chefs in San Diego, complemented by an extensive selection of wines and champagne. The event also included auction items, opportunity drawings, and live music. All proceeds raised will directly benefit Casa de Amparo’s mission to treat, prevent and help heal children suffering from abuse and neglect. Visit casadeamparo.org.