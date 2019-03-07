San Diego Opera held “The San Diego Opera Lover’s Ball” Feb. 23, 2019 at The US Grant Hotel in downtown San Diego. The company’s 2019 gala event celebrated love in its many forms while honoring the charitable contributions to the community by Rancho Santa Fe residents Lee and Frank Goldberg. The event included great food, art, entertainment and a silent auction to benefit the company’s programming and community engagement efforts. For a schedule of San Diego Opera events, vsiit sdopera.org