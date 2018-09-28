2018 Art of Fashion

Audience members were dazzled by a variety of the latest clothing and accessory styles at The Country Friends’ annual Art of Fashion event held Sept. 20 at The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe. The runway show and luncheon presented in partnership with South Coast Plaza also honored Maggie Bobileff, an entrepreneur, philanthropist and fashionista. Proceeds from the event benefit charities selected by The Country Friends, the nonprofit organization which has raised more than $14 million since its founding in 1954.