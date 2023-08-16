La Jolla Music Society takes guests into an ‘Enchanted Forest’ for SummerFest Gala
Photo gallery
Richard Charlton, SummerFest Gala co-chairwomen Eleanor Charlton and Sue Wagener, La Jolla Music Society board Chairman Peter Wagener, Music Society Artistic Director Leah Rosenthal and President and Chief Executive Todd Schultz gather at the society’s SummerFest Gala on Aug. 12 at the Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center in La Jolla. The annual SummerFest classical music festival continues through Saturday, Aug. 26. For more information, visit theconrad.org/summerfest-2023. (Vincent Andrunas)
A table is set for the SummerFest Gala’s “Enchanted Forest.” (Vincent Andrunas)
Charlie Goldberg, Teddy Nelson, Ira Gaines, Rossina Grieco and David Hao (Vincent Andrunas)
Dessert buffet offerings in The JAI at the Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center (Vincent Andrunas)
Guests dance off the desserts during the SummerFest Gala in The JAI. (Vincent Andrunas)
Victor and Dolly Woo, Rick and Jeanne Norling and Diana and Roger Van Duzer (Vincent Andrunas)
Edward and Martha Dennis, John and Sarah Hawkins and Lisa and David Casey (Vincent Andrunas)
Bob and Mao Shillman and Susan and Bill Hoehn (Vincent Andrunas)
Debbie Turner, Christopher Beach, Jeanne Jones, Peter Cooper and Erik Matwijkow (Vincent Andrunas)
Guests get in a groove at the SummerFest Gala. (Vincent Andrunas)
Carol Young, Gwynn and Brian Thomas and Bonnie Wright (Vincent Andrunas)
A tray of stuffed strawberry hors d’oeuvres is served up at the SummerFest Gala. (Vincent Andrunas)
David Tansey and Kathleen Roche-Tansey, Lisa Widmier and Andrew Ovey (Vincent Andrunas)
David Bennett, Elizabeth Taft, Diana Lady Dugan, Judy Adler and Gary Poon (Vincent Andrunas)
Audrey Jacobs, Mary Walshok, Jeff Barnouw and Mary Ann Beyster (Vincent Andrunas)
Tom Mehan, Carly D’Amato, Carly Cummings and Tom Jones (Vincent Andrunas)
Rafaela Belanich, SummerFest Music Director Inon Barnatan, Jason Feldman, Maureen Shiftan, Lise Wilson and Steve Strauss (Vincent Andrunas)
Don and Stacy Rosenberg, Brenda Baker and Steve Baum, Margaret Stevens Grossman and Dr. Michael Grossman (Vincent Andrunas)
Jim Dunford, Renee Dean-Dunford, Paula and Floyd Godfrey, Vivian Hambrick-Ryan and Lou Ryan (Vincent Andrunas)