Foster teens receive very special graduation from a caring community

The 17 graduates of San Pasqual Academy were very appreciative and overwhelmed by the kindness and generosity of many wonderful individuals and local organizations that were present at their Graduation Luncheon and their Graduation Ceremony. Friends of San Pasqual Academy, a volunteer organization that has been caring for these students for over 18 years, hosted a very special, pre-graduation luncheon for these foster students. They wanted to make sure every graduate was prepared for his or her next chapter of their lives. These foster graduates not only leave their school upon graduation: they also leave their home. This is a very emotional time for the foster graduates, to say the least. For many, San Pasqual Academy has been the only safe, stable, nurturing home and school that they have ever known.

At the pre-graduation luncheon, each graduate received a personalized laundry bag with each student’s embroidered name on it, that was filled with sheets, towels, a pillow and hygiene items. Teen Volunteers In Action donated these wonderful bags, coordinated by Kathy Lathrum. Laundry baskets full of cleaning supplies, an iron, laundry detergent, hangars and more were created by National Charity League members, Torrey Pines National Honor Society, and Torrey Pines California Scholarship Federation and coordinated by Teri Summerhays. Hand-made personalized quilts and pillow cases were made with love for all the foster graduates by El Camino Quilting Group. The Junior Assistance League provided a rolling duffle bag, filled with useful items and also a microwave. All 17 graduates received a laptop computer and inkjet printer from the Friends of San Pasqual Academy supporters.

At the Graduation Ceremony of San Pasqual Academy, the past graduates who have recently received a college degree, were recognized and given a special gift by Friends of San Pasqual Academy board members. Over 80 graduates are currently attending college or vocational schools and are supported by Friends of San Pasqual Academy. Graduates are attending various schools that include UCLA, Cal State San Marcos, San Diego State, San Francisco State, San Jose State, Cal State Dominguez Hills, Long Beach State, Humbolt State, Cal State Fullerton, Palomar College, Miracosta College, Mesa College, Sierra College and other schools.

The Graduation Ceremony was also hosted by Friends of San Pasqual Academy with each student receiving a scholarship to continue their education. They are very grateful for the continued support they receive after graduation. Most of the graduates plan to attend colleges that include San Diego State, Cal State Dominguez Hills, San Jose State, Cal State San Marcos, Palomar College and Mesa College.

Former graduates who completed their college degree were recognized at the Graduation Ceremony, as well. Friends of San Pasqual Academy also gave each alumni a gift of $1,000 for this hard-earned accomplishment. The alumni and graduates of San Pasqual Academy were very appreciative of this support and for the generosity and recognition they received.

As mentioned, many of these graduates plan to continue on with their education. Some are continuing on to receive their master’s degree at various colleges, due to the support of Friends of San Pasqual Academy members.

“These are amazing kids who want to pursue a higher education. They have had to attend multiple schools as they’ve moved numerous times in the foster care system, interrupting their efforts to meet the requirements for graduation or develop bonds with other students and adults. When they arrive at San Pasqual Academy, they are grateful to remain at one school, get involved in school activities, and continue their education in a safe, consistent, and stable environment,” states Lois Jones, board member of Friends of San Pasqual Academy.

According to Teri Summerhays, board member of Friends of San Pasqual Academy, “Our foster student’s lives have been changed and continue to change due to the caring efforts of others. They are aware that many people in our community really do care about them and support them in various ways. This committed support of others motivates our foster teens to work hard, pursue their dreams and their self-esteem and self-worth are highly elevated. They are grateful and know others are cheering for them in life.”

Friends of San Pasqual Academy is a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization. Donations can be sent to Friends of San Pasqual Academy, PO Box 8202, Rancho Santa Fe, CA 92067. For more information, please visit their website at www.friendsofsanpasqualacademy.org. or call (858) 759-3298. -- News release

