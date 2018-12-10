San Diego Rescue Mission names RSF resident John H. Fullmer as Board of Directors Chairman

John H. Fullmer Courtesy

The San Diego Rescue Mission has named John H. Fullmer as chairman of its Board of Directors. Fullmer, a resident of Rancho Santa Fe, spent more than 20 years at Cendant Corporation, helping to grow it from a start-up to a $15 billion-plus multi-national public company. In 1998, along with several colleagues, he started a venture capital company called eCom Partners, whose main investment focus was on Internet start-up companies. In 2001, he was named Chairman/CEO of MyPoints, the largest, publicly-traded Internet loyalty company. After a period of time, this company was successfully sold to United Airlines.

Currently, Fullmer does private consulting with a number of companies, specializing in marketing and new business development.

“I felt a need more than ever to give back to the community at large,” said Fullmer. “Both my wife and I have a heart for the homeless and especially for homeless children. We have both been so blessed with abundance in our lives, that serving is the least we can do.”

Donnie Dee, president and CEO of San Diego Rescue Mission, stated, “John’s experience and vision add an invaluable dimension to our board. This is his second tour. We’re truly blessed that John has agreed to step up as our new chairman of the Rescue Mission board of directors.”