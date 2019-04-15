Rancho Santa Fe Foundation awards annual grants to RSF nonprofits

This year, Rancho Santa Fe Foundation awarded $19,680 to nonprofits operating in 92067. Thanks to the generosity and vision of individuals and families that established endowment funds with the foundation many years ago, RSF Foundation annually awards grants to support the efforts of local nonprofits. The four nonprofits that received funding this year were the Library Guild of Rancho Santa Fe, Helen Woodward Animal Center, Rancho Santa Fe Art Guild, and the Rancho Santa Fe School.

The grant from RSF Foundation assists the Library Guild in replacing the building’s roof entirely to sustain the library so that the community can continue to enjoy this valuable resource. Courtesy

Library Guild of Rancho Santa Fe – New Roof for Building

In the past several years, rainstorms have resulted in roof leaks - damaging walls, ceilings, bookshelves and books beyond repair. Earlier this year, hundreds of books were destroyed because of water damage resulting from the leaky roof of the Rancho Santa Fe Library building.

The grant from RSF Foundation assists the Library Guild in replacing the building’s roof entirely to sustain the library so that the community can continue to enjoy this valuable resource.

Helen Woodward Animal Center – Therapeutic Riding Program

The Therapeutic Riding program utilizes specially trained equine therapists to provide physically or mentally challenged children and adults with a unique therapeutic horseback riding experience. Weekly interaction with specially trained horses improves their quality of life, as well as physical and emotional health.

The grant from RSF Foundation covers the cost for approximately 53 Therapeutic Riding lessons this year.

Rancho Santa Fe Art Guild – School Presentations

Art presentations at local schools exposes secondary school students to artistic concepts beyond those typical in the classroom through demonstrations by professional artists.

The grant from RSF Foundation supports these presentations as well as projection equipment so that participants can better observe the artists in the process of creating art.

Rancho Santa Fe School – Character Development Program

The character development program at RSF School promotes mutual respect, interdependence, and global awareness. Training sessions for students and school staff include a bullying prevention program called “Becoming an Ally: Interrupting Name Calling and Bullying” that provides an opportunity for students to develop and practice skills to respond to bullying incidents.

A grant from RSF Foundation allows for additional training and materials and will continue to further these values on campus and within the community.